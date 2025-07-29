By Daryn Dickens

The New York City Democratic mayoral primary last month was more than just a political upset. It was a historic turn in campaigning. Zohran Mamdani, a young democratic socialist, defeated party favorite Andrew Cuomo not with mass mailers or donor-funded advertisements but by using TikTok and Instagram to tell a story that spoke to younger, progressive, and working-class people. From Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Deja Foxx, the push toward online activism has evolved.

On June 24, Mamdani won the Democratic primary, defeating Cuomo by roughly 12 percentage points. Analysts credit the victory to a genuine, video-driven campaign strategy. According to Richard Edelman and Hannah MacInnis, “social media wasn't just part of the game, it was the game. … He approached social media as a core campaign tool.” A viral video showing Mamdani breaking his Ramadan fast with a burrito on the Q train was raw, unedited, and instantly identifiable as “real New York.” That authentic approach helped him attract attention.

But Mamdani’s win was not entirely digital. Mamdani converted internet energy into actual votes. Tufts’ CIRCLE found evidence of an impressive rise in voter registration ahead of the primary, particularly among voters ages 18 to 34, and a significant increase in youth turnout compared with the 2021 primary. Carl Rosenblum of City Journal wrote that this election could predict the future of ranked-choice voting and policy debates in New York.

Though Mamdani is on the rise, Ocasio-Cortez remains the blueprint. In 2018, AOC used grassroots door-knocking and rallies combined with social media skills to build her brand as a progressive Washington outsider. Her success proved to future candidates that honesty and personal storytelling are valuable, online and offline.

Mamdani combined the idea with raw videoability. Unlike AOC’s early days (which depended more on traditional outreach), Mamdani changed the narrative by making social media the center of attention. Similar to AOC’s story of identity and location, Mamdani emphasized working-class culture and immigrant unity in viral videos. His campaign reached an unfiltered audience online before ever making it to a rally stage.

Cuomo, meanwhile, entered the election using conventional assets: name recognition, funding, and establishment support. But his TikTok-blunder campaign ad with a visible boom mic was criticized as “clumsy,” “staged,” and even risky. Critics pounced, with “cringe” becoming a popular descriptor on social media platforms. His campaign failed to engage a new audience because it lacked a solid digital approach.

President Donald Trump also excelled on social media in his campaigns—not with polished advertisements, but with raw and unedited content. The important distinction, however, was that Trump’s social media posts were generally reactionary and conspiratorial rather than policy-based. Mamdani’s videos prioritized politics and principles, aiming for genuine connection rather than drama. Mamdani’s camera-friendly burrito moment drew his community with him, but Trump’s straight-to-camera outbursts were divisive.

In Arizona, 25-year-old Deja Foxx created national noise with her social media presence. Foxx, a former activist for reproductive rights, was popular on Instagram and TikTok. During a two-hour “content session,” she shot 66 campaign videos, focusing on her working-class background and personal experiences. Her campaign raised nearly $1 million, highlighting the power of digital fundraising.

Foxx lost her primary this month in a race dominated by establishment backing, but her campaign showcased the potential reach of a “social media candidate.” According to Politico, “influencers aren't just a key part of the media landscape—they may be about to become elected officials themselves." Foxx's narrative—“I didn't pick politics, politics picked me”—was specifically designed for internet amplification.

Social media can either humanize or humiliate. Cuomo’s flop and Trump’s failures demonstrate the risk. Consistent branding is important: If you can’t define your digital persona, you allow others to define you.

Lessons to Learn

Authenticity Drives Engagement Mamdani and Foxx thrived on everyday life: train snacks, family dinners, and personal poverty stories. They demonstrated who they were, not simply what they stood for.

Media Middle Ground Tufts highlighted Mamdani’s over 50,000-volunteer initiative bringing digital momentum to neighborhoods. Foxx, too, combined livestreaming with local organizing. The hybrid model can win.

Engaging Young Voters Only 16% of young people say democracy “works well for them,” highlighting their distrust of institutions. However, many find presence and purpose engaging. Authentic digital outreach, policy clarity, and increased youth turnout can deliver a base.

Prepare for Digital Backlash Mamdani struggled with Islamophobic hatred online. Campaigns must have plans in place to combat digital smears, platform manipulation, bots, and rapid rumor cycles.

Avoid Optics Traps Cuomo’s stunt underperformed, partially because people want credibility even in simple situations. Every mistake seems worse on social media, so rehearsals are necessary.

Mamdani linked digital storytelling to policy initiatives like rent control, healthcare expansion, and a millionaires’ tax, giving substance to his personality. Foxx pitched real-world issues like reproductive freedom, student loan relief, and health equity to her followers. The link between authenticity and action is what distinguishes a viral personality from a credible politician.

AOC’s early integration of grass-roots organizing and an Instagram presence established a lasting template: honest, progressive, and relentless. Mamdani and Foxx expanded on that concept with faster cycles, shorter videos, and more emotion-driven appeals. Meanwhile, Trump continues to tower, but only as a reminder of what occurs when a digital presence lacks policy matter or coherence. Trump’s approach adds to polarization, while Mamdani’s creates communities.

June’s NYC primary was more than just a local political hiccup; it was a model for future campaigns. Digital literacy is no longer optional. It’s essential. From media stars knocking on doors (like AOC) to TikTok-savvy users (Mamdani, Foxx), to hothead influencers (Trump), the new political ecosystem requires authenticity, specific policies, and strategy. The next generation of politicians, and the campaigns that back them, must evolve. Otherwise, they will be overshadowed by leaders who tweet about the future.

Daryn Dickens is a honors history major sports administration minor at Howard University. She is a current intern for the PGA TOUR under Corporate Partnerships.