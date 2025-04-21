You're Invited! The 100 Days Conference
A virtual event on April 29 at 12pm ET
How is Democracy Holding Up?
Tuesday, April 29
12 p.m. - 3 p.m. E.T.
Virtual Event
Right now, the stakes couldn’t be higher when it comes to our democracy. With your support, we’re fighting back to defeat the authoritarian menace—and we want to invite you to be part of the next step. Join us for a timely conversation on the Trump administration’s first 100 days: what’s happened, how we’ve responded, and what we can do together moving forward.
Hosted by Norm Eisen and Jennifer Rubin of The Contrarian and Michael Tomasky of The New Republic, the virtual event will feature top voices in law, politics, media, and culture discussing how the core pillars of democracy—the rule of law, free press, fair elections, and civil society—are holding up under pressure:
With:
Jim Acosta
Jared Bernstein
Brian Tyler Cohen
Vanita Gupta
Sherrilyn Ifill
Maria Teresa Kumar
J. Michael Luttig
Mary McCord
Katie Phang
Asha Rangappa
Liz Shuler
Neera Tanden
Maya Wiley
Please register to attend this virtual event at the link here by April 25 and feel free to share with others engaged in the fight for our democracy.