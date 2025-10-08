The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

Mifepristone must be protected for more reasons than one. Antiabortion groups want to ban the name brand mifepristone that is used to treat patients with Cushing’s disease. Other than OB//GYN’s fighting for mifepristone the Endocrine society must also be fighting for their patients as well. Other than a class action lawsuit against the government and those who are trying to get mifepristone banned perhaps the situation will have to get really nasty and vitriolic for individual people will have to be sued in civil court over their criminal and psychopathic bullshit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture