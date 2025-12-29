The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Year In Review: In 2025, We Fought Back

Amidst the chaos of this year, there is still hope
The Contrarian's avatar
The Contrarian
Dec 29, 2025

Never underestimate the American people.

This year’s chaos was met by strong opposition in the streets and in the courts—thanks to you, Contrarians. Your support, your engagement, and your resistance efforts led the way. There are many reasons for despair, but there are just as many for hope.

THEY GUTTED THE GOVERNMENT. WE STOOD UP.

THEY DISAPPEARED OUR NEIGHBORS. WE PROTECTED THEM.

THEY IGNORED OUR RIGHTS. WE HELD THEM TO ACCOUNT.

THEY ASSAULTED OUR INSTITUTIONS. WE SAID “NO WAY.”

THEY CATERED TO BILLIONAIRES. WE EXPOSED THEM.

THEY ABUSED THE MILITARY. WE TOOK TO THE STREETS.

If you want to see more of this in 2026, become a paid subscriber. Your support helps fund our bold journalism and critical litigation to defend democracy. Join the fight

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture