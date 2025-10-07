The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
2hEdited

OK, I agree with everything you say in here but, how much more “alarmed” are we supposed to be than we already are? My alarm level is already astronomical. But I still tried forward hoping that whatever small things I can do will help and I hope there are millions more people who are doing the same thing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Kristopher Giesing's avatar
Kristopher Giesing
2h

Even if smuggling drugs met the standard for the international definition of armed conflict, the administration has offered no evidence that the boats in question were actually smuggling drugs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
72 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture