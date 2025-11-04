The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Brady's avatar
Stephen Brady
1hEdited

What to do? The DOJ has been overthrown by a well-heeled batch of sociopath fanatics who are bent on corrupting the system to their own ends. If we survive tRumpism, we need a complete rethink of how governance should work and how we can introduce heuristics into the system to bring the pendulum back into the center and keep it there. edit: fixed 'tRumpism' - damned autocorrect!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Susan Iwanisziw's avatar
Susan Iwanisziw
35m

Oaths of office in the Trump camp are meaningless, along with personal integrity, the public good, and selflessness. Favor and full pockets rule. Thank goodness for all the stalwart souls fighting this pernicious infection of the body politic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture