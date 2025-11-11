The eight Neville Chamberlains who foolishly convinced themselves that caving for a vote (with a 60-vote margin, no less) with a reversal of reductions in force (RIFs), backpay (which the regime was legally obligated to do anyway), and a package of three appropriations bills (with no guarantee Donald Trump won’t pull a rescission) betrayed the thousands of government workers who have held out, the SNAP beneficiaries who have faced starvation, and the millions of Democrats who supported this fight. They have blurred the lines on the single best issue they have—healthcare—allowing a handful of Republicans to vote with them in December, knowing it will not reach 60 votes or pass the House.

Even if not pushing for this debacle, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s inability to hold his caucus is proof positive he is the wrong leader for this time. He would do well to consider handing over the reins to someone willing to fight. It is hard to mount a credible effort to win back the Senate majority with him at the helm. Sens. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Gary Peters of Michigan are retiring anyway, but have Democratic governors, so could do themselves and the party a favor by resigning now. If any of the others seek re-election in 2028 and beyond, they should expect ferocious primary challenges.

After the unnecessary, counterproductive, idiotic cave by these eight self-described “Senate moderate Democrats,” it is about time to ban that phrase. The term for those who snatched defeat from the jaws of victory would be “weak Democrats” or “useless Democrats” or simply “defeatists.”

It is important to lose that label of “moderates” not only to make clear these Democrats are a drag on the party and the fight for democracy but to spare those fighting Democrats (including the Gov.-elect of New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill and other senators who held firm but can in no way be considered far-left progressives) from getting lumped in with the weak-kneed crew. Put differently, we need to distinguish Democrats who understand we are in an existential fight for democracy from those who think “getting along in the Senate” is a worthwhile goal.

You do not have to take the most progressive stances on policy issues to comprehend that the senators who caved have made an astounding error. Indeed, the long list of not-as-progressive-as-some Democrats who have denounced the deal (e.g., Reps. Ritchie Torres, Jake Auchincloss, Dan Goldman; Sens. Chris Coons, Mark Warner, Elissa Slotkin) should remove any confusion that this is about ideology.

If last Tuesday’s results showed anything, it is that ideology matters less than clarity and determination. The commonalities between Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and Sherrill vastly outweigh the differences. (Hint: “Affordability” is the new Democratic mantra.) No one should ever confuse Sherrill for Dick Durbin. The former is a disciplined fighter; the latter is an embarrassment.

In other words, the caving senators have given “moderate”—or its cousin label of “centrist”—a bad name. So how should fighting Democrats such as Sherrill, Warner, Pritzker, etc. describe themselves?

In response to the query, “What kind of Democrat are you?” candidates and politicians, donors, and operatives horrified by this retreat, regardless of ideology, should respond: A Democrat who wins; a Democrat who fights for a fair shake for Americans; a Democrat with zero tolerance for corruption; a Democrat ready to fight fire with fire on redistricting; a Democrat who treasures and collaborates with grassroots organizers and rejects invitations to appease bullies; a JB Pritzker-Gavin Newsom (not Muriel Bowser or a caving Senate Democrat); a No Kings Democrat; a Democrat who understands we are in an existential crisis; and a Democrat who will fight for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, for women and girls abused by Jeffrey Epstein, for heroic Capitol Police who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6, and for every nonprofit that has been smeared as ANTIFA.

If they need further guidance, Democrats might consider former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu’s observation from his extensive survey and focus groups for the Working Party Project. As he put it, there is “no single profile or type of candidate” who can win, but Democrats who offer something better than what voters have gotten from Trump and who sound like real people (“with authenticity, plain-spoken vocabulary, clear and intentional statements, and a lack of condescension”) will prevail—just as they did all across the country last week.

Yes, those running were fortunate enough to run against Trump even when he was not on the ballot. Loathing of Donald Trump and fury over the hardships he has visited on the American people played a sizable role in Democrats’ dramatic victory. Large, symbolic self-owns that epitomized MAGA cruelty, greed, and corruption (e.g., knocking down the East Wing of the White House or turning off SNAP benefits) helped push voters to the left. Excellent candidate selection (from New York City to Southwest Virginia), the intensity stoked in No Kings marches, a laser-focus on affordability, and a fighting spirit (e.g., battle for healthcare access for tens of millions of Americans, suing to resume benefits) sealed the victory.

However, none of us should underestimate how swiftly that advantage can be frittered away by caving, capitulating, and emboldening MAGA autocrats. If Democrats want to sustain and build on victories, the solution is not to tolerate weakness or convince themselves Republicans would win those seats if not for the wet-noodle Democrats who occupy them now. One good start: Any 2026 or 2028 Senate Democratic candidate must commit to serious reform or elimination of the filibuster so as to undertake the necessary repairs to reverse the slide into fascism (e.g., a comprehensive voting right bill, major Supreme Court reform, admission of D.C. as a state). Democrats—regardless of geography or ideology—need to define themselves as determined warriors to fight for our democracy and the welfare of working and middle class people.

A year is a lifetime in politics. Between now and the midterms, Democrats must refuse the allure of capitulation, organize incessantly, recruit tirelessly, lay bare the abject cruelty of Republicans (fighting to turn off SNAP?!?). Above all, adhere to former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s adopted motto: “Just win, baby.”

What they do not need are Democrats under the banner of “moderate” who refuse to fight, deluding them into thinking they are saving democracy by capitulating. That’s a phrase and a cohort of Democrats we can do without.