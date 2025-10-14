The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
laura oshea's avatar
laura oshea
8h

The really bad people are Vance, Vought and Miller. They are the ones that are running this Administration of Cruelty!!! If tRump is gone they will still be there and nothing will change!!! Please be aware of ALL the power brokers and criminals running this government!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
8h

Sick and tired of hearing one sycophantic wormtongue "doctor" after another proclaim this adderall-addicted, demented, hand-bruised, cankle-puffed piece of greedy drool and derangement "in perfect health." The hamberders alone are getting to him faster than the sadistic sociopathy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
144 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture