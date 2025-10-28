The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JDBreeze1's avatar
JDBreeze1
9h

Call ICE what it is. A terrorist organization.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
9h

The saddest part is that so many Americans support Trump, ICE, and the Republican Party. America is no longer the country we thought it was.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 replies
202 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture