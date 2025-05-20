Donald Trump has demanded a “big, beautiful” bill to slash taxes for the wealthiest Americans and dismantle government, At various times he has disclaimed efforts to cut Medicaid and Social Security (as congressional allies pursue the former and DOGE lackeys undertake the later), promised to balance the budget (whatever version you look at adds trillions to the debt), and lard up the military budget (except for veterans, who get clobbered). It’s big, certainly—especially if measured by debt, generating more of it, and increasing the burdens on working and middle-class people. However, it ranks as one of the most immoral, heinous, and irresponsible efforts in American history.

Let’s start with the bill’s most egregious feature: a giant transfer of wealth to the already super-rich. The New York Times reported that the highly respected Penn Wharton Budget Model “found that many Americans who make less than $51,000 a year would see their after-tax income fall as a result of the Republican proposal beginning in 2026.” Meanwhile, when you factor in the bill’s huge cuts in “federal spending, including Medicaid and food stamps,” the pain falls “disproportionately on the poorest, including those near or below the poverty line.” How bad is it?

People making between about $51,000 and $17,000 could lose about $700 on average in after-tax income beginning in 2026, according to the analysis, when factoring in both wages and federal aid. That reduction would worsen over the next eight years. People reporting less than $17,000 in income would see a reduction closer to $1,000, on average, also increasing over time, a shortfall that underscores their reliance on federal benefits. By contrast, the top 0.1 percent, including those with incomes over $4.3 million, would gain on average more than $389,000 in after-tax income in 2026, the data show.

That does not even account for the Trump consumer taxes (i.e., tariffs) that fall harder on lower-income people. Then there is the egregious impact of Medicaid cuts, the most devastating rollback of healthcare coverage in history. USA Today reports:

Families of four making as little as $35,365 would see new costs for going to the doctor, some unemployed people would become ineligible for Medicaid, some seniors would lose access to long-term care coverage, and states would lose a portion of federal dollars that help them cover those just above the poverty line. The bill would also bar Medicaid from funding services at clinics that also perform abortions, such as Planned Parenthood.

Millions will be thrown off healthcare coverage, at least 7.6M, according to initial estimates by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The real number is certainly higher, given that CBO was “unable to analyze the effects of at least 10 provisions in the bill by the time the estimates were released.”

The bill is as damaging to the long-term economy as it is to the budgets of working-class people. Consider that even with radical spending cuts, the debt will skyrocket, investment in factors that increase productivity (e.g., education, science) will decline, and growth will slow.

Put aside the emetic hypocrisy of Republicans for a moment. The bill is simply an economic nightmare. The Wall Street Journal sums up the damage:

The current proposal would increase projected budget deficits by nearly $3 trillion through 2034, locking in tax cuts and spending increases that outweigh reductions in spending on Medicaid and nutrition assistance. While Republicans, who have vowed to reduce red ink, say higher economic growth will fill the gap, budget analysts across the political spectrum have panned the Republican plan, warning that it worsens the U.S. fiscal picture.

The conservative Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget: “With debt projected to exceed its historic record and interest costs already consuming a growing share of the budget, adding trillions to the debt through reconciliation would further weaken our fiscal position and constrain future economic growth.”

So, when you hear “big, beautiful bill,” reframe it in your mind to mean “morally repugnant, fiscally insane, anti-growth bill.” We really should throw out Trump’s noxious phrase. Let’s call it what it is: A big, ugly scheme to enrich billionaires at the expense of everyone else.

