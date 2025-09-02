The Contrarian

Jim Carmichael
5h

I could not agree more. The spinelessness of the Press has been second only to the cowardice of many members of Congress over the past eight months.

Daniel Solomon
5h

Today we have another chance to ask Congressional Republicans to stop the insanity.

Fox: With Congress back in session this week, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky are reigniting their push for the Justice Department to release files in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Khanna says that "people are going to be outraged" after seeing a news conference he and Massie are holding on Wednesday with 10 victims of the late convicted sex offender.

The news conference is part of the effort by Khanna and Massie to pass through the House a bill requiring the Justice Department to release its files on the Epstein case.

___

We should hold Rep. Sen Cassidy responsible for the RFK Jr. insanity -- in essence he made the call for the Seante. Cassidy, a doctor, was the swing vote on the Senate Finance Committee.

Now he wants to do oversight. But the deck is stacked. RFK Jr has diplaced the agency with anti-vax ideolueges.

"Cassidy needs to do more than oversight said Dr. Thomas Farley, the former top public health official in New York City and Philadelphia. “Cassidy now, I think, does bear some responsibility to stop (Kennedy) from causing more damage,” Farley said, arguing Kennedy needs to be fired.

___

Trump needs Congress

Reuters: ARLINGTON, Virginia (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will uphold President Donald Trump's use of a 1977 emergency powers law to impose sweeping tariffs on most trading partners, but said the administration has a backup plan if it does not.

Bessent told Reuters he was preparing a legal brief for the U.S. solicitor general, who will oversee the government's appeal to the Supreme Court, that will underscore the urgency of addressing decades of trade imbalances and stopping the flow of deadly fentanyl into the United States.

Put Congressional Republicans on the hot seat.

