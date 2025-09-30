The Contrarian

Robin Matthewman
Well said. And the actual right wing violence may become yet another Achilles heel for the president with his voters. One thing I have noticed in some of the ‘focus group’ articles by the New York Times and others is that Trump 2024 voters have stopped talking about concerns about chaos and started talking about concerns about guns. It may be that the law and order party may finally be showing that they cannot do not even want to try to keep us safe.

Sharon C Storm
The difference between the right and the left concerning violence and mass shootings is so visible to us, but the felon and his flunkies insist that we are the violent ones. We are well aware that the GOP are actually the perpetrators of violence and mass murder events, no matter what the regime says. The felon is the one who encourages his followers to “Beat the hell out of them, and I’ll pay your legal fees”.

