The Contrarian

Science Curmudgeon
What did Pam Bondi say about the stock market - over 50,000! Right... who was she talking to? She was talking to the wealthy.

The top 10% of Americans held 93% of all stocks, the highest level ever recorded.

Meanwhile, the bottom 50% of Americans held just 1% of all stocks in the third quarter of 2023.

Jim Reddick
I am worried about the mid-terms. We all foresee a "blue tsunami" in November, but his lowness is already showing us that he intends to interfere with our ability to conduct free and fair elections. I am writing to my secretary of state today asking him to refuse to participate in Republican-led efforts to corrupt the outcome of voting, but I don't believe that will be enough to prevent the voter suppression efforts I expect to see. Armed men at voting precincts around the country WILL discourage people from casting ballots. Voter roll purges between now and election day will result in fewer eligible voters and thus fewer ballots cast. There is little we can do to prevent either of these actions, so we need to be thinking ahead about how we intend to counteract them.

