The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Manz's avatar
Robert Manz
5h

I hope you don’t mind. I link to a summary of the 4 points of indictment at Nuremberg. https://www.google.com/gasearch?q=nuremberg%20indictments&source=sh/x/gs/m2/5#lfId=ChxjMe

Reply
Share
12 replies
Susan Iwanisziw's avatar
Susan Iwanisziw
5h

Exactly right. Keep up the good work, Ms Rubin.

Reply
Share
89 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture