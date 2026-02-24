The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wade Baynham's avatar
Wade Baynham
1h

Thank you, yes. Not one single reason to sit for lies, gaslighting and abuse.

Reply
Share
Nancy's avatar
Nancy
1h

I am going to adopt this sentence: "Democrats should snap out of it!" Thank you for that clear and unequivocal message. Respecting the office by someone who disrespects it is silliness, at best.

Reply
Share
3 replies
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture