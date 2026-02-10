The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CE's avatar
CE
8h

Until and unless the Trump administration is no more, and until the Trumpist Party is eliminated, there will be no accountability. The game of footsie being played by the DOJ with regard to the files is appalling, and that Republicans are playing along is disgusting.

Reply
Share
18 replies
BosPhotoGuy's avatar
BosPhotoGuy
8hEdited

So many people to be held accountable. It boggles the mind just how many of our fellow Americans are supporting this fascist regime, - including the entire Republican party in Congress.

We have so much work to do to thwart the Republican's plan to stay in power indefinitely. It makes it hard to imagine what America will look like after restoring something democracy like in this country. We need to remember the lessons of the civil war, - laws don't matter without enforcement.

Reply
Share
4 replies
155 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture