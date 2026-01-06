The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sara P's avatar
Sara P
6h

Thank you again for your wonderful analysis. I was out in the street in the freezing cold on Sunday protesting this lawless regime. It was worth the numb toes and fingers to shout No to the facists. RESIST

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
6h

“Pageantry as truth.”

Before this vile nightmare was thrust upon us, I didn’t even know you could mix fake Louis XVI with the Beverly Hillbillies and Siegfried and Roy’s predator performance at Las Vegas and call it a style.

Was he able to get Albert Speer to come out of his grave long enough to redesign his Imperial Ball(less) Room?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
131 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture