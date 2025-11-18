The Contrarian

Robert Manz
8h

You missed one question. Probably not in these files, but worth asking. “Mr President, did you order a hit on Jeffrey Epstein?”

Daniel Solomon
8h

Why doesn’t Trump immediately order Bondi to make the documents public?

Prosecutors like Maureen Comey have seen the files and can testify to what they saw.

Senator Ron Wyden has repeatedly sought to have the full Jeffrey Epstein financial files released by the U.S. Treasury Department, but has been unable to issue a subpoena for the records through the Senate Finance Committee due to a lack of bipartisan support. He has instead introduced a bill to compel their release.

Epstein is dead. Attorney client privilege died with him. The following had files and their Epstein files should be subpoenaed.

Roy Black: A prominent Miami defense attorney who was part of the legal team that negotiated the controversial 2008 non-prosecution agreement (NPA) in Florida, which allowed Epstein to avoid federal charges by pleading guilty to lesser state offenses. Black died in July 2025.

Alan Dershowitz: A Harvard Law School professor and well-known defense attorney who joined Epstein's legal team around 2005 and played a significant role in negotiating the NPA. Dershowitz has consistently denied accusations made by one of Epstein's victims that she was forced to have sex with him.

Kenneth Starr: A former independent counsel, Starr was a partner and later counsel at Kirkland & Ellis and was involved in Epstein's legal representation during the time of the 2008 plea deal.

Jay Lefkowitz: A longtime partner at Kirkland & Ellis, Lefkowitz was one of Epstein's defense attorneys in the 2007 case and met with then-U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta to discuss the plea deal.

Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn: These individuals served as Epstein's longtime personal attorney and accountant, respectively, and were named as executors of his will. They have been sued by victims who claim they helped build the financial infrastructure that enabled Epstein's abuses.

Martin Weinberg and Marc Allan Fernich: These attorneys represented Epstein in the 2019 federal sex trafficking case in New York.

