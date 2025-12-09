The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Randi Hacker's avatar
Randi Hacker
3h

You write: "Alas, we cannot pull up a dumpster to cart it all away (at least before the next president is sworn in)."

This presumes that there will be a "next election," something that I fear is not guaranteed; and, if there should be a "next election," well, there's no guarantee it will be fair.

This is certainly one of the first things that occurred to me when Trump was installed in the White House for a gobsmacking second time.

Also, I am glad to see that you refer to him as Trump or Mr. Trump but not as President Trump. Thanks for that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Ivan Tufaart's avatar
Ivan Tufaart
3hEdited

Don the Con has been a bigot and racist his entire adult life, starting at least in 1970 when the Federal Government took him and his father to court (and won) for refusing to rent to African-Americans. He got at least some of it from his father, who was for a time a Klan member in the 1920a.

Not only his he a bigot, he makes no attempt to hide it. The only way he could be more obvious is if he showed up to work in a white hood and sheet. And the bumpkins, morons, Yahoos, misogynists, bigots, racists, rubes, and boobs of Red America eat it up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
83 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture