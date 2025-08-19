The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ivan Tufaart's avatar
Ivan Tufaart
2h

If you don't like what Trump is saying, just wait 30 minutes and he'll say something else. You might not have to wait even 30 minutes for that to happen!

This is a man who has always has a fast and loose relationship with the truth and with keeping his word. He'll say whatever he needs to in order to make a deal, and then pretty much ignore what he just said.

Counting on Trump is like trying to nail a custard pie to a wall.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
ArcticStones's avatar
ArcticStones
2h

And on a related note, from eminent satirist Andy Borowitz:

"Trump Freaks Out After Nobel Peace Prize Form Asks If Applicant Ever Used Troops Against Own Citizens"

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report) — Donald J. Trump “totally freaked out” on Tuesday when he discovered that the Nobel Peace Prize form includes a question as to whether the applicant has ever used his nation’s military against his own citizens.

Blasting the Nobel committee for including the question, Trump reportedly hurled a bottle of ketchup against a wall of the Oval Office, narrowly missing Stephen Miller’s head.

Trump ultimately checked the “YES” box in answer to the question, but argued that the Nobel application was treating him “very unfairly.”

“I’ve grabbed hundreds of people off the street and they’ve never been seen or heard from again,” he said. “If that’s not creating peace, then I don’t know what peace is.”

https://www.borowitzreport.com/p/trump-freaks-out-after-nobel-peace

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
56 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture