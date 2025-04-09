Win Back the House! Yasmin Radjy on the grassroots strategy to deliver Democratic wins

Democrats only need to flip three seats in the House to win back the majority. Yasmin Radjy from Swing Left, a grassroot effort that helps “win elections for Democrats” unveils the 3-to-win plan to win back the House. The organization is focusing on Republican-held swing districts that won by a margin of 4% or less. and districts where Kamala Harris won in 2024.



Yasmin Radjy is the Executive Director of Swing Left. Yasmin has more than 15 years of experience as a visionary leader in elections, advocacy, organizing, and outreach. Before Swing Left, she served in the Biden administration as Senior Advisor for Recovery Program Outreach at the Department of Treasury, leading efforts supporting the implementation of the American Rescue Plan. Previously, she was National Political Director at Planned Parenthood Action Fund (PPAF), Director of Organizing and Training at PPAF and Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and Virginia State Director at Mobilize during the 2017 election.