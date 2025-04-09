Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Win Back the House! Yasmin Radjy on the grassroots strategy to deliver Democratic wins

Yasmin Radjy
and
Jennifer Rubin
Apr 09, 2025
Share
Transcript

Democrats only need to flip three seats in the House to win back the majority. Yasmin Radjy from Swing Left, a grassroot effort that helps “win elections for Democrats” unveils the 3-to-win plan to win back the House. The organization is focusing on Republican-held swing districts that won by a margin of 4% or less. and districts where Kamala Harris won in 2024.


Yasmin Radjy is the Executive Director of Swing Left. Yasmin has more than 15 years of experience as a visionary leader in elections, advocacy, organizing, and outreach. Before Swing Left, she served in the Biden administration as Senior Advisor for Recovery Program Outreach at the Department of Treasury, leading efforts supporting the implementation of the American Rescue Plan. Previously, she was National Political Director at Planned Parenthood Action Fund (PPAF), Director of Organizing and Training at PPAF and Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and Virginia State Director at Mobilize during the 2017 election.

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Yasmin Radjy
Jennifer Rubin
Recent Posts
Rep. Ritchie Torres on the Whiplash of Trump's Tariffs
  Ritchie Torres and Jennifer Rubin
Steve Vladeck and Jen Rubin unpack the SCOTUS Deportation Ruling
  Jennifer Rubin and Steve Vladeck
Andrew Weissmann and Jen Rubin on atrocious SCOTUS deportation ruling
  Jennifer Rubin and Andrew Weissmann
North Carolina Supreme Court Justice on Brazen Effort to Steal an Election
  Jennifer Rubin and Justice Allison Riggs
Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein
  Jennifer Rubin and Jared Bernstein
Aslı Aydıntaşbaş and Jen Rubin on Turkey’s Authoritarian Rise and Growing Opposition
  Jennifer Rubin
Adam Kinzinger and Jen Rubin on MAGA, Markets, and Measles
  Adam Kinzinger and Jennifer Rubin