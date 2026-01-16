The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James's avatar
James
1h

If we're counting on the Roberts Star Chamber to save us, we are in deep trouble.

Reply
Share
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
1hEdited

Trump knows how slowly lawsuits can achieve justice, and he does not care who sues him--particularly when taxpayers are funding the litigation. He uses the courts to gain time and advantage, full stop. That the supreme court will not acknowledge their majority fully complicit in this underhanded tactic.

This is what happens when a malevolent sociopath pretends to president. Note how Mister is opening a fraud department while pardoning those convicted of fraud—as he was. The “department” will be used to drag his opponents into court and possibly prison.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture