The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian Pod
Why Trump is targeting the Fed with Justin Wolfers & Paul Krugman
3
5
0:00
-49:24

Why Trump is targeting the Fed with Justin Wolfers & Paul Krugman

"This is completely outside the bounds of anything that you could possibly justify."
The Contrarian's avatar
Paul Krugman's avatar
Justin Wolfers's avatar
The Contrarian
,
Paul Krugman
, and
Justin Wolfers
Aug 26, 2025
3
5
Share
Transcript

It hasn't been a great few months for the U.S. economy.

We've seen prices rise, we've seen chaos in tariffs, we've seen deficits grow quite large, and we've seen the job market crumble.

Justin Wolfers
, professor of economics at the University of Michigan, joined Jen to explain why Trump's attempts to control the economy are erratic and dangerous to the country.

Also, Nobel Prize-winning economist

Paul Krugman
[32:55] discusses how the Trump Administration’s efforts to remove Fed Reserve Governor Lisa Cook could destabilize the central bank’s independence.

Cook’s attorney Abbe Lowell (friend of The Contrarian) told AP News that she would be suing the Trump administration, challenging the move.

🚨 The Contrarian is listener-supported. Your paid subscription helps us bring you the brightest voices in politics & culture and fight every day against the Trump chaos. Join now

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture