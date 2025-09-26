The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Meditative Mary
3m

Nobody really believes this was a mistake. The fact that such a release happened under 'Kegsbreath's' watch is no surprise, especially given his obvious incompetence and clear disdain for women in the military. The fact that the GOP had to resort to such a move, speaks volumes...it shows how clearly desperate they are. They have NOTHING to use against Sherrill so, like in so many other instances (Comey, James, Cook etc.), they have to fabricate something and perform their ritualistic media blast in an effort to influence the citizenry. People are not that stupid; they are getting wise to this tactic. In the long run, this should help Mikie Sherrill; she must be a pretty strong candidate if the only thing they can use against her is made up twaddle. Our military has reason to worry that such incompetence has infiltrated the DOD. Wake up Congress and do your job! Mikie didn't cheat; no matter how much inuendo is made, New Jerseyans are too smart to take the bait and swallow deliberately misguiding information.

Arkansas Blue
5m

In times of the current fascist regime and its followers, yes I believe the release of Mikie Sherrill's complete records was an innocent mistake...........................NOT.

And I bet the guy who received these records already disseminated them.

