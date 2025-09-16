The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
27m

Your concluding paragraph is absolutely essential. mRNA technology has actually been around for a while but banning it altogether is absolutely foolish. mRNA vaccines are used in cancer research and have the potential to augment some cancer treatments. Sometimes unexpected results leads to new treatments and therapeutics not just in cancer treatments or treating pathogenic communicable diseases but other pathologies as well such as autoimmune diseases.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture