With Trump’s blackout of the Bureau of Labor Statistics and generally attacking any statistic that might make him look bad, economist Justin Wolfers explains the numbers he pays attention to in the economy and why they matter.

Justin is a professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan, and one of our favorite guests to break down how Trump chaos is shaping the economy.

Wolfers presents a digestible explanation on our economic status—despite Trump’s labor statistics blackout—while weighing how net zero, or net negative, migration can tank our global standing.