Why has medicine become political? Dr. Regina Benjamin on vaccine mandate bans

In a special edition of The Tea April sat down with the 18th U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Regina M. Benjamin to talk vaccine bans, the importance of public health, and RFK Jr.

Dr. Regina Benjamin served as the 18th U.S. surgeon general from 2009 to 2013, appointed by President Barack Obama. Prior to her tenure as the nation's physician, she practiced as a country doctor in rural Alabama. As founder and CEO of the rural BayouClinic in Bayou La Batre, Dr. Regina Benjamin is making a difference to the underserved poor in a small fishing village on the Gulf Coast of Alabama. It is a town of about 2500 people, about 80 percent of her patients live below the poverty level. Since 2013, she also has served as the chair of Public Health Sciences at Xavier University in New Orleans, LA.

