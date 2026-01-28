The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Mitchell, KCMO's avatar
Linda Mitchell, KCMO
4h

Yep. This. It is, frankly, appalling that it took the murder of a white man to make so many white people sit up and take notice. I would also like to point out that The Felon now expresses "sympathy" for Renee Good because her parents are "Trump supporters." This is the kind of cognitive dissonance that we deal with every damn day. Every time someone says to me that "this has never happened before" I point out to them (these people are always white and always middle class or above) that this has been the life experiences of every single person of color in the USA since before it was the USA. And that to claim that white women have never been victimized is an outright lie. Because we women are ALL suffering from millennia of generational trauma because of the behavior and actions of men. Full stop. Time. Is. Up.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Carol R's avatar
Carol R
4h

Alex Pretti is also being described as a good Catholic, which is lovely truly. Renee Good is a lesbian Mom…misogyny is alive and well in the reporting. Neither deserved to die, both were doing just what we would hope to do: de escalate and help someone who had fallen on the ice. There is a special place in hell for the agents, for this administration, and yes, for the many bigots and hypocrites who suddenly give a shit because he was a straight white Catholic male. Sorry if that is a rant but I’m just so pissed off.

Reply
Share
8 replies
176 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture