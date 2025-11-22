Why Escalating Rhetoric and Abuses of Justice Put Us All At Risk

Traditionally, it’s authoritarian dictators — not democratically elected presidents — who call for the execution of their perceived political enemies. Yet, President Trump claimed six Democratic senators are seditionists and added “DEATH!” to the end of a recent Truth Social post.

Senator Chris Coons from Delaware and Jen Rubin talked about why Trump’s escalating rhetoric is a danger, not only to the senators named, but also to the country as a whole. They also discussed why he keeps cozying up to autocrats like Saudi crown prince MBS, the unauthorized conflict with Venezuela, and the need for Americans to rediscover shared moral ground.

And, you might have seen the Trump administration is being held in contempt after allegedly misleading a federal district court in Washington and defying orders via secret deportations. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island [22:10] and Jen talked about the ongoing court circus that follows Trump’s Justice Department, his legislation to restore civil remedies for those harmed by federal officers.