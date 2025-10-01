Why Democrats Didn't Cave on Healthcare Tax Credits
The House Democrats' calculator is a useful tool to show just how urgent a tax credit fix is to American families.
Here is a handy tool from congressional Democrats to calculate how much Trump’s attack on healthcare coverage would cost you:
A typical family of four making $125,000 would see their health care costs increase
by $7,700 on average.
A 60-year-old couple making $80,000 would see their health care costs increase by
$17,500 on average.
A family of four making $64,000 would see their health care costs increase by
$2,600 on average.
Health insurance companies are setting rates now for open enrollment that will begin within week for coverage for 2026, so getting the tax credit extended is urgent.
More explicit samples from the calculator include:
In Texas, a 60-year-old couple earning $82,800 a year would see premiums rise by $18,454, or 275%.
In Maine, a family of four earning $64,000 a year would see premiums rise by $2,571, or 187%.
In Iowa, a family of four earning $129,800 would see premiums rise by $6,208, or 57%.
In North Carolina, a 60-year-old couple earning $82,800 a year would see premiums rise by $22,447, or 339%.
In Ohio, a family of four earning $129,800 would see premiums rise by $6,278, or 58%.
This is unacceptable. If they go through with this, livelihoods will be overhauled and lives will be lost. These are the type of reckless changes that motivate us to protest.
And again, those already retired and living on social security are not being mentioned. Many of us have already been notified that our Plan D coverage will increase more than threefold in 2026. And we haven't even heard from Medicare or our Medigap providers!
A 60 year old couple might ordinarily retire at age 67-68 (age of full social security benefits) but not if insurance is that expensive unless they are high income earners and can afford to retire earlier 62-63.