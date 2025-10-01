Here is a handy tool from congressional Democrats to calculate how much Trump’s attack on healthcare coverage would cost you:

A typical family of four making $125,000 would see their health care costs increase by $7,700 on average.

A 60-year-old couple making $80,000 would see their health care costs increase by $17,500 on average.

A family of four making $64,000 would see their health care costs increase by $2,600 on average.

Health insurance companies are setting rates now for open enrollment that will begin within week for coverage for 2026, so getting the tax credit extended is urgent.

More explicit samples from the calculator include:

In Texas, a 60-year-old couple earning $82,800 a year would see premiums rise by $18,454, or 275%.

In Maine, a family of four earning $64,000 a year would see premiums rise by $2,571, or 187%.

In Iowa, a family of four earning $129,800 would see premiums rise by $6,208, or 57%.

In North Carolina, a 60-year-old couple earning $82,800 a year would see premiums rise by $22,447, or 339%.

In Ohio, a family of four earning $129,800 would see premiums rise by $6,278, or 58%.

This is unacceptable. If they go through with this, livelihoods will be overhauled and lives will be lost. These are the type of reckless changes that motivate us to protest.