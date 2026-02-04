The Contrarian

Bob Egbert
9h

The Attourneys General in the Democratic States of America should inform the lower-level criminals who are working for the WH Crime Boss that they are under investigation for the crimes they are committing in violation of state laws. If it isn't possible to prosecute them while the Crime Boss is in office it should be made clear that they will be prosecuted after he is out.

Helena P. Schrader
8h

Nothing describes Trump and his MAGA regime better than this: "the [regime's] perfidious lust for unbridled power and the imposition of cruelty in its quest know no bounds and are bereft of human decency."

