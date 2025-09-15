Where in the World is Tim Mak? Russian drones in Poland & political upheaval in Nepal

Two major international events happened last week but received less coverage than they deserved. First, Russia sent over 19 drones into Poland’s airspace, which Poland consequently shot down. On Saturday, Romania experienced a similar breach of their territory. Second, Nepal experienced massive youth-led protests across the country denouncing corruption in the government. After only a week of violent demonstrations, the government collapsed and an interim Prime Minister was appointed.

Tim Mak joins Jen from Ukraine to discuss the meaning of Russia’s probe into NATO territory, why Trump’s ambivalence towards the success of democracy in Europe is dangerous, and the power of Gen-Z activism across the world.

Read The Counteroffensive’s reporting of Gen-Z dissent in Nepal an Serbia here: Gen Z rage turns to uprooting governments.

Tim Mak is an international journalist and the founder of Counteroffensive.News — a Kyiv-based publication that uses human interest stories to relay the news of the war in Ukraine. Their journalism tells the personal stories of individuals threatened by authoritarianism.