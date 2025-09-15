The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Randy Linder's avatar
Randy Linder
9m

Thank you for this piece. The longer I live the more convinced I am that the United States original sin of slavery still has not been properly addressed. Too many whites think of slavery as too long ago to still be an issue, without understanding how the black community has been systematically marginalized and abused since slavery was ended. The black community has shown a remarkable resilience in the face of this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture