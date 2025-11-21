The Contrarian

Michelle Jordan
3h

Giving deference to a murderer should be grounds for impeachment. He has just made the United States a less safe place for Americans abroad and at home. He just ogles and drools all over these dictators.

KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

The "things happen" president is not an accomplished thinker or speaker and can only see things in three colors--black, white, and green. Besides not wanting any kind of embarrassment to overshadow his dominance on camera (ask Mary Trump about the "legendary mashed potato" incident), he does not want any pesky murder charge getting in the way of his "deal" for an imaginary trillion dollars. That was supposed to be the focus of the photo op--the money. Thanks to the impertinent journalist, Trump's ham-handed rebuke became the focus. Fail.

