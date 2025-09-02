The Contrarian

9h

As the daughter of a man who left Cuba before the revolution and could never go home again, I second your puzzlement at Americans' willing embrace of a loss of freedom. But I can't help but see what ignorance and poor education have done to the ability of many to even recognize these conditions being forced upon us.

Trump's handlers know that Congress and the courts move far too slowly to prevent most of their power grabs. Witness court rulings that allow illegal measures to remain in place, doing irreparable damage day by day, until another court does or does not decide to concur or overturn their ruling. We voters are sitting ducks in this process, being stuck with our awareness and frustrated by our powerlessness.

Again I suggest that in these extraordinary times the DNC take the job of coordinating an effective response among our elected officials that voters can support from the sidelines. The inertia is compounding the damage to our democracy and to our mental health.

4h

I constantly remember teachers in elementary school, warning us that we much be vigilant so that our country never becomes like Soviet Russia. We heard how the government ran everything, how groceries were scarce, how people were sick, and how friends and families informed on each other, to the government. Nobody could trust anybody else - not friend, not child, not parent. This was back when we were practicing duck and cover and hiding under our desks during the air raid drills.

Now, the country is rushing headlong into the abyss of what those teachers were warning us against. And I'm sure that if there is an afterlife at all, Nikita is there laughing, and saying, "I told them we would bury them." He didn't expect that we would help the process along, by burying ourselves to please a manbaby, cowardly quisling from Queens and the oligarchs that pull his strings.

