The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
20m

That must have been extremely stressful and frustrating to have to deal with. No way did your friend need that kind of stress. I hope she’s OK and recovering nicely. Take care.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture