When online hate manifests in the real world: Cynthia Miller-Idriss on the gendered aspect of violent extremism

It seems as though America can’t go a week without a tragic occurrence of violent extremism take place. What has changed in the last decade to make these events so much more prevalent? One answer could lie in the inner workings of the online ecosystem and how it impacts young men specifically.

Jen is joined by extremism scholar Cynthia Miller-Idriss to discuss the connection between the normalization of political misogyny and the rise of violent extremism, how online algorithms contribute to growing gender-based polarization in the lives of young people, and how other nations are years beyond the U.S. in tackling online extremism.

To learn more about the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab (PERIL) at American University, click here.

Get Cynthia’s new book, Man Up: The New Misogyny and the Rise of Violent Extremism here.

Dr. Cynthia Miller-Idriss is a sociologist and professor in the School of Public Affairs and in the School of Education, and is the founding director of the Polarization and Extremism Research & Innovation Lab (PERIL). An MSNBC columnist and a regular commentator in U.S. and international media, Miller-Idriss is the author of Hate in the Homeland: The New Global Far Right (Princeton), The Extreme Gone Mainstream: Commercialization and Far Right Youth Culture in Germany (Princeton), and Blood and Culture: Youth, Right-Wing Extremism, and National Belonging in Contemporary Germany.