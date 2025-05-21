The Contrarian

Irene
3h

It has been suggested elsewhere by Contrarian contributors that ALL elected officials [which include the entire Congress] take the citizenship test given to individuals who apply for citizenship. It would definitely be worthwhile to also give it to American students before they exit K-12 school. I suspect that only the people applying for citizenship would ace that test. I'm not sure if that is just sad or horrifying. Also, much attention, deservedly, has been given to DHS. I would urge that the same attention be given to the current leadership and policies of FBI, CIA, NSA, Dept of Defense.

Zelda Hester
3h

I don't think anyone here is surprised at the complete and profound ignorance of constitutional law by a Trump appointee. I can't think of a single one who is not violating our laws, breaching national security, ignoring court orders and basically showing their lack of compassion, education, ethical decision making, and understanding of basic human rights. None of them have any backbone or qualifications for the positions they have been placed in. They are merely Trump sycophants who will do his bidding.

