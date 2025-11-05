The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter's avatar
Peter
29m

Thank you for publishing this. I feel like I've been screaming into the void saying the same thing and I'm glad to see a, let me just say, much more qualified voice saying the same thing out loud here where hopefully it will get a little visibility.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
39m

When is the international criminal court, along with the UN, going to start investigating the orange felon's and his military's illegal blowing up of boats in international waters, without furnishing proof they were indeed drug smugglers?

I know the US refuses to be a signatory to the ICC, but that should not be an excuse to do nothing at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture