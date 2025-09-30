The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

A rose garden has much more aesthetic appeal than a gaudy ballroom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
1hEdited

Trump's audacious behavior in making so many big changes shows me that he is planning on living in the White House for quite a while. The humble stature and elegance of the People's House is being transformed into a king's glittering palace. It makes me furious. How can he just do it? And, when I remember that our government is supposed to be "of the People, by the People, and for the People," ... the spending of this administration is disconsonant with our values. His huge tariffs and outrageous budget takes hard-earned money from the People, and his massive tax breaks for the rich ... are only part of the story of how he is corruptly placing those funds into his bulging pockets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture