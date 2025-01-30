It has been a busy week in Democratic Party politics. Here in Michigan, Senator Gary Peters’ announcement that he will not be running for reelection means that in 2026 our state will have an open US Senate seat and an open Governor’s seat, along with open Secretary of State and Attorney General seats. At the national party level, the Democratic National Committee will gather this Saturday to elect the individuals who will lead the party for the next four years: a Chair, 4 vice chairs, a secretary, and a treasurer. Some of those elected will be those currently serving in those roles, but since current Chair Jaime Harrison has chosen not to run for reelection, the top job will certainly go to someone new.

It is, in other words, a pivotal strategic moment for the Democratic Party.

My respect for our outgoing leaders is immense. I understand—even applaud—Chair Harrison’s decision not to run, and I am grateful for his years of dedicated service in a role that is often thankless and all-consuming. Those who have stepped up to run for DNC Chair likewise know that the work the party must do for the next four years is not without personal sacrifice. The right candidate will be the one who can lead that work, which is, as one DNC member said to me this week, just one thing: to win elections.

In Michigan we are lucky to have a deep Democratic bench. Governor Whitmer has said she is not interested in running for the US Senate, but many well-known Dems are “exploring their options.” Names mentioned include now-former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Lt Governor Garlin Gilchrist, and State Senator Mallory McMorrow. Many of these same names are being mentioned for possible runs for governor and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has already announced a run.

The DNC Chair is in many ways a more daunting position to fill. The DNC needs a chair who recognizes that the organization’s job is to elect Democrats across the country, from the bottom to the top of the ticket, and that anything else it does should be in service of that goal. The next chair must have a plan and a track record that shows they will raise the money and spend it in ways that serve this mission. Current candidates agree on the fundamental needs of the DNC: year-round organizing, investment in all 57 states and territories, strong communications using new media, outreach to all constituencies, and taking on the role of the opposition party. That’s great. However, few have strong, detailed plans for how to accomplish those goals, and even fewer have the practical experience to prove that they can do the work.

The biggest question with any new plan of action: how will we pay for it? Raising the funds will be what the DNC Chair spends the most time on. While candidates have talked about how not to raise the money (no texts, fewer emails) and who not to raise it from (no corporations, no billionaires), the fundamentals of raising large sums of money to sustain an organization for years—not just a cycle—cannot be underestimated or understood by anyone who has not had to do it. The DNC needs a leader who knows how to raise the money to sustain the organization all year, every year.

The next chair must also possess the courage not be all things to all people. The pressure to employ strategies that the data at the ballot box suggests are not worth the capacity or cost will be great. The chair must be brave enough to reject contracts for services that aren’t in line with the overarching goal of getting more Democrats elected and nimble enough to navigate the inevitable cries of “This is the way we have always done it,” “We always use this firm,” “This is who they want us to hire,” and “We owe them for past work,” when choosing programs and vendors. Our next chair will need to have the backbone to champion our values and take on the current administration’s assault on our democracy while motivating, encouraging, and inspiring all of us to use our voices, energy, and skills to fight alongside them in the trenches.

Among the candidates, Ben Wikler, current Chair of the Democratic Party in Wisconsin, stands out as a prolific fundraiser. Chair Wikler has found smart, innovative tactics for raising small dollars from individuals, including using clever online celebrity-driven events to raise both funds and volunteers. He has raised the millions of dollars the Wisconsin Dems have needed to run programs to fight off threats to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Ben is a champion of holistic, top-to-the-bottom-of-the-ticket coordinated campaigns and is not afraid to test and employ new technologies to assess their value. He listens to strategists who have been around the block a few times but also hears the activist trying hard to be heard above all the noise. He isn’t afraid of tough political fights, and as the Chair of Wisconsin, all he faces are tough political fights. Ben has fought—and won—against Trump before. In 2017, he organized thousands of protests with MoveOn to protect the Affordable Care Act, making protecting healthcare the central issue of the midterms and helping drive Democrats to victory.

I chose to endorse Ben because of these qualities, and because I believe he is the best choice for our party. His election will be the first step in unifying the Democrats under a common goal so that we can fight this uphill battle.

Lavora Barnes is the Chair of the Michigan Democratic Party.