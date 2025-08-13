The Contrarian

The Contrarian

David W. Craig
1h

We need >= 500,000 fresh faces in DC on Labor Day Weekend, with tents and portable chairs, parked in protest, saying "No. This city belongs to the people. We the people."

It's Come To This
37m

Trump has answered the age-old question, asked since Roman times --- "who will watch the watchers?" You known who I mean -- REPUBLICANS. Where the fuck are Republicans? Where is "concerned" Susan Collins? Where's the primping, preening scumbag Hawley who gave a clenched fist salute to the scum who killed 7 people on January 6? Where's Kentucky Fried Voldemort, other than staring blankly into space and chuckling over his memories of telling a Black president he was entitled to only 3/5 of his term in office? Where's that PHONY Thom Tiliis, already resigned with supposedly nothing to fear? Where the hell are all of them?

He is going to do everything he can think of to stop, ignore, subvert, sabotage, prevent elections next year. AND gerrymander, redistrict his way to stack the deck -- if you don't see that, you need to have your head examined. How will he do that? By means of Republican silence, that's how.

So work like hell to make the GOP extinct. Abraham Lincoln is cheering you (and us) on. Focus on the source of the plague, not just its carriers. Do not count on others saving your republic for you. You must save it for yourselves.

