The Contrarian

Lori
Unfortunately, most men and women have no understanding of the effects abuse has on victims. Jury instructions in cases involving sexual abuse need to include clearly stated descriptions of how easily victims can be cowed into apparent, but truly not, willing participation. Simply put, without careful instruction, the average juror is just not qualified to evaluate the mental or emotional states of victims of sexual abuse.

Barbara Greer
You can't divine what was in the hearts and minds of the these victims. So you are left with the transactional realities of the case. It's the old casting couch mentality on the part of Mr. Combs but, unlike with Harvey Weinstein who victimized unwitting women, these victims had ongoing romantic relationships with the defendant. They both professed to love him and wanted to please him so where is the line drawn between doing something you don't enjoy and illegal coercion? As abusive a person as Mr. Combs is, I think the jury got it right. These women got something out of the relationship--Mr. Combs' "love", career opportunities, rent money--and they weren't jumped, prevented from leaving or stealthily drugged into submission. Mr. Combs is a perverse, abusive person but a RICO guy, no. Not even a Weinstein or a Cosby.

