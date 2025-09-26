What separates the U.S. from Russia now? Andrew Weissmann on the James Comey indictment

Andrew Weissmann, former lead prosecutor for Robert Mueller’s Special Council and current professor of practice at the NYU School of Law, sits down with Jen Rubin to discuss the indictment against former FBI Director James Comey and the administration’s wider attack against the American justice system.



"The big picture is this.. break glass moment,” Andrew reveals as he dives into Trump’s troubling weaponization of the DOJ against his political opponents. “What does it mean to our country, to democracy, to the rule of law, that separates us from Russia…” when the President can snap his fingers and get someone indicted?

Jen and Andrew also break down the legality and logistics of the indictment and the administration’s departure from traditional legal processes, “Career people know what they can and cannot do.” Andrew also differentiates the allegations lodged in the indictment, stating that it is “just not clear what is the false statement here” and clarifying that “it is not a crime to say something that’s wrong….it has to be intentional.”

Jen and Andrew draw on their respective journalistic and legal expertise as they explore what it means to be an anonymous source, how a novice attorney may battle this out in court, and the opportunities for the Comey’s defense to ultimately squash the indictment.

Andrew Weissmann is a professor of practice at NYU school of law who served as a lead prosecutor in Robert S. Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office and as General Counsel for the FBI. Stay connected with Andrew on his Substack here.