What Rep. Adam Smith heard during the 'boat strike' hearings
What Rep. Adam Smith heard during the 'boat strike' hearings

'...the clear legal framework was not given.'
Dec 09, 2025

New details have emerged about the September strikes on an unarmed, so-called ‘drug boat’ in Venezuela. Representative Adam Smith (D-WA), Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, recently attended a hearing with Admiral Mitch Bradley, the commander of U.S. Special Operations Command who oversaw the operation, and delivered some shocking updates and concerning warnings.

And Contrarians, please join us and Rep. Smith in demanding the release of the full videos from the strikes by reaching out to your representatives. Your voices matter as we fight to secure the truth and the future of our democracy.

