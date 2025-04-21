A crowd at the Vatican on Monday. Photos and video from Contrarian Joan Mattingly, on the ground in Rome.

Former President Joe Biden

It is with great sadness that Jill and I learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. He was unlike any who came before him. Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him. For decades, he served the most vulnerable across Argentina and his mission of serving the poor never ceased. As Pope, he was a loving pastor and challenging teacher who reached out to different faiths. He commanded us to fight for peace and protect our planet from a climate crisis. He advocated for the voiceless and powerless. He made all feel welcome and seen by the Church. He promoted equity and an end to poverty and suffering across the globe. And above all, he was a Pope for everyone. He was the People's Pope - a light of faith, hope, and love.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi

His Holiness Pope Francis personified our sacred responsibility in the Gospel of Matthew to honor the spark of divinity in the least of our brethren — championing the poor, the worker, the refugee and the immigrant. He reminded us of our inescapable duty to those struggling to escape poverty and persecution in our communities and around the world. Perhaps his most distinctive leadership will be his historic commitment to addressing the climate crisis…. It is with immense sadness that Paul and I join our fellow Catholics and people of faith around the world in mourning the loss of Pope Francis: a beacon of charity, hope and love for all people of faith. His Holiness rekindled the faith of Catholics worldwide, with a triumphant message of peace that has inspired a generation…. Many of us who met His Holiness know that he would always say, “Pray for me.” Now, we will pray to him and pledge to carry on his towering legacy. May he rest in peace.

Former President Barack Obama

Pope Francis was the rare leader who made us want to be better people. In his humility and his gestures at once simple and profound – embracing the sick, ministering to the homeless, washing the feet of young prisoners – he shook us out of our complacency and reminded us that we are all bound by moral obligations to God and one another. Today, Michelle and I mourn with everyone around the world – Catholic and non-Catholic alike – who drew strength and inspiration from the Pope’s example. May we continue to heed his call to “never remain on the sidelines of this march of living hope.”

Sen. Catherines Cortez Masto

I’m deeply saddened by this news, and I join our Church in mourning and prayer for Pope Francis. He led the Catholic Church with humility, compassion, and courage. He united us in faith and purpose, and he inspired us to fight for the poor, for migrants, and for the rights of all people. We will always be grateful for the blessings of Pope Francis’ leadership.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Millions of people around the world are mourning the tragic news of Pope Francis’s passing. His life was devoted to God, to people, and to the Church. He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians who looked to Pope Francis for spiritual support. Eternal memory!

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg

I had the honor of meeting Pope Francis during his 2015 visit to the @Sept11Memorial, where he spoke to an interfaith audience about the importance of religious tolerance and inclusivity. His message carried special resonance at the site of the 9/11 attacks, and it remains as important today as it was then. His deep commitment to fostering healing and unity inspired people of all faiths around the world, as did his humble style, commitment to the poor, and calls for tackling climate change and protecting the environment. It is fitting that his final Easter message included pleas for peace and 'respect for the views of others,' a reflection of the compassion, tolerance, and devotion to justice that were hallmarks of his papacy. The world will deeply miss his moral leadership and universal vision.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

In Pope Francis’s last public address, he preached care of the marginalized, the vulnerable, and migrants, saying: “I would like all of us to hope anew and to revive our trust in others, including those who are different than ourselves.” May we heed his wish.

Former House Speaker John Boehner

"Speaker, will you pray for me?" With those words, Pope Francis changed my life. He will forever hold a place in America's history as the first Pope to address a joint meeting of the US Congress, and in hearts across the world for his compassionate stewardship of the Church.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser

Pope Francis challenged us to lift up our neighbors with love and compassion, take care of our planet, and look after the least, the last, and the lost among us. The loss of Pope Francis will be felt throughout our city and around the world today—but I know that the DC community will continue to be guided by his words, motivated by his actions, and inspired by his commitment to faith. May we remember his words today and always: "Who am I to judge?"