What people are saying about the death of Pope Francis
The beloved pope died early Monday at age 88.
Former President Joe Biden
It is with great sadness that Jill and I learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. He was unlike any who came before him. Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him. For decades, he served the most vulnerable across Argentina and his mission of serving the poor never ceased. As Pope, he was a loving pastor and challenging teacher who reached out to different faiths. He commanded us to fight for peace and protect our planet from a climate crisis. He advocated for the voiceless and powerless. He made all feel welcome and seen by the Church. He promoted equity and an end to poverty and suffering across the globe. And above all, he was a Pope for everyone. He was the People's Pope - a light of faith, hope, and love.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi
His Holiness Pope Francis personified our sacred responsibility in the Gospel of Matthew to honor the spark of divinity in the least of our brethren — championing the poor, the worker, the refugee and the immigrant. He reminded us of our inescapable duty to those struggling to escape poverty and persecution in our communities and around the world. Perhaps his most distinctive leadership will be his historic commitment to addressing the climate crisis…. It is with immense sadness that Paul and I join our fellow Catholics and people of faith around the world in mourning the loss of Pope Francis: a beacon of charity, hope and love for all people of faith. His Holiness rekindled the faith of Catholics worldwide, with a triumphant message of peace that has inspired a generation…. Many of us who met His Holiness know that he would always say, “Pray for me.” Now, we will pray to him and pledge to carry on his towering legacy. May he rest in peace.
Former President Barack Obama
Pope Francis was the rare leader who made us want to be better people. In his humility and his gestures at once simple and profound – embracing the sick, ministering to the homeless, washing the feet of young prisoners – he shook us out of our complacency and reminded us that we are all bound by moral obligations to God and one another. Today, Michelle and I mourn with everyone around the world – Catholic and non-Catholic alike – who drew strength and inspiration from the Pope’s example. May we continue to heed his call to “never remain on the sidelines of this march of living hope.”
I’m deeply saddened by this news, and I join our Church in mourning and prayer for Pope Francis. He led the Catholic Church with humility, compassion, and courage. He united us in faith and purpose, and he inspired us to fight for the poor, for migrants, and for the rights of all people. We will always be grateful for the blessings of Pope Francis’ leadership.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Millions of people around the world are mourning the tragic news of Pope Francis’s passing. His life was devoted to God, to people, and to the Church. He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians who looked to Pope Francis for spiritual support. Eternal memory!
Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg
I had the honor of meeting Pope Francis during his 2015 visit to the @Sept11Memorial, where he spoke to an interfaith audience about the importance of religious tolerance and inclusivity. His message carried special resonance at the site of the 9/11 attacks, and it remains as important today as it was then. His deep commitment to fostering healing and unity inspired people of all faiths around the world, as did his humble style, commitment to the poor, and calls for tackling climate change and protecting the environment. It is fitting that his final Easter message included pleas for peace and 'respect for the views of others,' a reflection of the compassion, tolerance, and devotion to justice that were hallmarks of his papacy. The world will deeply miss his moral leadership and universal vision.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
In Pope Francis’s last public address, he preached care of the marginalized, the vulnerable, and migrants, saying: “I would like all of us to hope anew and to revive our trust in others, including those who are different than ourselves.” May we heed his wish.
Former House Speaker John Boehner
"Speaker, will you pray for me?" With those words, Pope Francis changed my life. He will forever hold a place in America's history as the first Pope to address a joint meeting of the US Congress, and in hearts across the world for his compassionate stewardship of the Church.
Pope Francis challenged us to lift up our neighbors with love and compassion, take care of our planet, and look after the least, the last, and the lost among us. The loss of Pope Francis will be felt throughout our city and around the world today—but I know that the DC community will continue to be guided by his words, motivated by his actions, and inspired by his commitment to faith. May we remember his words today and always: "Who am I to judge?"
Although I have enormous respect for him trying to force the catholic religion into more modern times, overall I have no respect for ANY religion. As Karl Marx said in the 19th century: religion is the opium for the people.
More wars were started because of religion over the centuries and it is still going on. In Northern Ireland it still comes to the forefront every now and again. The different branches of islam have been in wars with huge casualties in just the last 100 years. Britain's forced establishment of India and Pakistan, in its infinite wisdom, is still causing thousands of deaths between muslims, hindusm, sikhs and what have,
And then there is the United States, where the former "silent majority" of so-called christians is not only the most hypocritical population, they and their republicon henchmen will not stop trying to force their beliefs on the majority of citizens, as well as making the separation of church and state disappear.
Finally, as long as the popes continue to dictate celibacy to their priests, while at the same time having them counsel married couples of couples to be married, they have no credibility with me. And then there is the elephant in the room: the centuries' long history of mis- and mal-treatment of children by priests and nuns, as well as the numerous rapes of innocent boys and girls by catholic priests, bishops and even cardinals.
Religions are worse than the plague, cholera and leprosy combined.
As we would expect, Trump's reaction to Pope Francis' death, was unlike other world leaders, who offered grateful and glowing testimonials to the pope. "Mr. Trump offered a terse tribute on Truth Social. “Rest in Peace Pope Francis. May God Bless him and all who loved him!”
Although Trump disrespects everyone, this was particularly rude. He must have gotten negative feedback, because at today's Easter egg hunt (not on Easter), he was more polite. But, Trump's and the Pope's beliefs about immigration, kindness, and empathy are antithetical, and reflected their stark differences. Trump blamed undocumented immigrants for crime, economic malaise and terrorism. Pope Francis said that Christian love required compassionate care for migrants, and Trump’s agenda of mass deportation violated the “dignity of men and women, and entire families.” The Pope believed that in a time of crisis, there should be more aid for the people who need it most; Trump's cuts to USAID are already harming people worldwide.
There was much more antagonism between the two men, but Trump's final assault against the pope is his choice of an ambassador to the Vatican. Brian Burch, is the president of CatholicVote, a conservative Catholic evangelical political group, and he frequently criticized Pope Francis (as he criticized Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi for their more humane viewpoints.)
When the pope chose to bless same-sex couples in 2023, Burch argued the Pope created “massive confusion” that would “destroy” the Catholic Church’s teaching on human sexuality. Burch has mocked Pope Francis for his progressive Catholic cheerleading, and supports the most ultra-conservative Catholic beliefs, that are shared by Leonard Leo of the Federalist Society, and Kevin Roberts, CEO of The Heritage Foundation. Given how much money Catholic/Vote spent against Joe Biden when he ran against Trump, and against Kamala Harris, I wonder if Catholic/Vote has been the recipient of Leo's generosity. It's impossible to find out.