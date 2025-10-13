The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ivan Tufaart's avatar
Ivan Tufaart
31m

A very astute analysis and summary.

I'll go out on a limb and say that in the big picture, in terms of the damage he has done to Jewry the world over, Netanyahu is the worst thing to happen since the end of the Second World War.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
laura oshea's avatar
laura oshea
35m

I hope Bibi goes to jail!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
53 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture