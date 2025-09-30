What makes this peace deal more likely than the others? Steven Cook on the Trump-Netanyahu meeting & U.S. security

Monday, Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House to discuss a 20-point plan to end the Israel-Palestine conflict. Trump and Netanyahu have come to an agreement on moving forward with the plan, but Hamas is still reviewing it.

Jen is joined by U.S.-Middle East policy expert Steven Cook to discuss the details of the plan and it’s likelihood of success, America’s shifting international security priorities, and Pete Hegseth’s unprecedent gathering of military leaders.

Steven A. Cook is Eni Enrico Mattei senior fellow for Middle East and Africa studies and director of the International Affairs Fellowship for Tenured International Relations Scholars at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). He is an expert on Arab and Turkish politics as well as U.S.-Middle East policy. Cook is also a bestselling author including The Struggle for Egypt: From Nasser to Tahrir Square, which won the 2012 gold medal from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.