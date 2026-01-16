The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Peter
2h

We shouldn't be shocked when they gleefully sent migrants to CECOT, a hellish place that somehow largely escapes global condemnation because "drugs and criminals are bad" despite the blatant human rights abuses. Now Trump is bringing similar torture and human rights abuses home to America. Maybe GITMO was the first warning sign on what was to come, but now we're way past the warning stage and falling deep into lawless authoritarianism where the constitution means nothing compared to unlimited executive authority granted by a corrupt Supreme Court and a cowardly congress.

Martian2024
32m

What an horror! How those people can get as low as that?! 😤 American friends you have to gather your strength and do something: no one else is helping you from the courts to the most extreme administration you ever had. Your president has already mentioned he could eliminate the November elections. All my blessings to the poor people going through this nightmare 💗

