What does CA's Prop 50 mean for the midterms?

California voters just passed Prop 50. So what does that mean for the midterms? If you recall from over the summer, which feels like a year ago, President Trump called Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, and asked him to help gerrymander the state five seats in the direction of the Republicans in the House. So Texas redrew its congressional map to do exactly that.

Now, with Prop 50 passing in California, the state has been gerrymandered five seats in the Democratic direction, effectively canceling out the Texas gains.

So what about other states? For Republicans, North Carolina and Missouri have added one seat each, and Ohio is trying to add two. And other potential action in Indiana, Kansas, Florida, and Nebraska could add an additional seven seats for Republicans.

But for Democrats, New York, Maryland, and Illinois are trying to add one each, and Virginia is trying to add three, which would swing six seats in the Democratic direction.

Stay tuned for more updates on redistricting.